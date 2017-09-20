Hartington — Merl Tilton, 85, Hartington, died Sept. 15, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Sept. 20, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church, Bloomfield. Pastor Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation was Tuesday at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Bloomfield, is in charge of arrangements.

Merl Lee Tilton, son of Charles “Webb” and Martha (Grimm) Tilton, was born May 25, 1932, at his parent’s farm near Lindy. His family later moved to a farm near Bloomfield and then to a farm near Hartington. He attended rural school near Bloomfield and Wausa. Merl also attended welding school in Portland, Ore. After returning from Oregon, he took over the family farm near Hartington, where he remained until July when he became a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge. He thoroughly enjoyed farming, sold seed corn, and moved hay for many years.

Merl is survived by his sister, Alma Hughes, Portland, Ore.; nieces, Peggy (Kenny) Doering and Connie (Larry) Delvaux, both of Yankton, S.D.; and Jackie (Rick) Johnson, Oskaloosa, Iowa; nephew, Dallas (Connie) Fiscus, Crofton; several great-nieces and nephews; and his two special canine friends, Heidi and Squirt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Miriam Fiscus.