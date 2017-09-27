San Francisco, Calif.— A direct descendant of Joshua Hickman and Josinah van Meter of the houses of Moss and Meter, Melva Luree Jordan Backer Cooper died peacefully at Saint Anne’s Home, San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 22, 2017.

A Memorial Mass will be held Oct. 17, at St. Anne’s Home, San Francisco, her 92nd birthday.

Best Cremation, Castro Valley, Calif., in charge of arrangements.

Born on her grandparents’ section of Cedar County, in her father and mother’s farm house Oct. 17, 1925, Melva Luree was an independent sole and fearless pioneer. The only daughter of Lester Fern Jordan and LeNore Virgina Perfect Potter, she had her hair bobbed, and rode and drove a black team of horses with a wagon behind, by the age of ten. A devoted Catholic and fierce Democrat, Melva equally loved her family, friends, homes, animals and plants. Her interest included art, interior design, fashion, music, and she loved to dance. While still in high school, she met and fell in love with her future husband and father of her children at the West Randolph Nebraska Ballroom. In 1941, against the wishes of her family, she left her life on the plains behind and moved out West to Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she married Roy John Backer (40 years) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Albany, Ore. Melva resided in this area, where she and her husband raised three children, Sharon Frances, Gregory John and Mark Charles Backer.

She was active with the Albany Hospital, Catholic Daughters and Linn County Democrats.

In keeping with her commitment to remain on the go and to never look back, she met and married Carroll Norton Cooper (10 years) at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, San Francisco, Calif., in the fall of 1985, eventually moving to Petaluma, Calif., in 1992, where she manicured not only herself, but her poodles, Fannie and Jackie, her homes and her gardens. Melva Luree lived in Petaluma until Oct. 4, 2012, when she fulfilled her lifelong dream of living with the nuns at St. Anne’s Home, San Francisco, Calif.

She was the grandmother of Cal Michael and Aaron Jon Thomason and Korie Kay Backer Barge’, great-grandmother of Cal, Zachary, Anna, Adara, Fallon, Jon and Gregory, and great-great grandmother of Julia, Brendyn, Elijah, Jordin and Marshall.