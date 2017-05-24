ST. HELENA — Mauritia T. “Marce” Schulte, 92, St. Helena, died May 22, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., May 26, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena, with Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. Helena.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 3-6 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is assisting with arrangements.