ST. HELENA — Maurilia Theresa Schulte, 92, St. Helena, died May 22, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 3-6 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be May 26, at 10:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena, with Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. Helena.

Pallbearers will be Roland Stratman, Lyle Stratman, Logan Schumacher, Cole Schumacher, Corey Stratman and Curt Stratman.

Marcie was born April 15, 1925, at St. Helena, to Edgar Joseph and Theresa (Schurman) Stratman Sr. She grew up and lived all of her life in St. Helena, except when they lived in Hartington from 1968-1977. Marcie married Hubert R. “Toby” Schulte June 12, 1951, at St. Helena. She worked at Buchanan Drug, Hartington, from 1960-1980. She also was a volunteer at the St. Helena Public Library for five years.

Marcie was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She also was an EME and the Sacristan for the church. For many years, she cared for and arranged the flowers at church. She was a former Delegate and Treasurer of the Rural North Central Archdiocesan Parish Council for 18 years.

She liked to hunt deer and fish with Toby and loved her garden and flowers.

Marcie is survived by three brothers, Clarence and Colletta Stratman, Springfield, S.D.; Jerome Stratman, Wynot; Richard and Judy Stratman, South Yankton; three sisters-in-law, Janet Stratman, St. Helena; Theresa Stratman, Lincoln; and Denise Heggemeyer, Orchard; and many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Toby, Dec. 11, 2010, at the age of 91; three brothers, Ralph, Kenneth and Edgar Stratman Jr.; a sister, Dorothy Stratman; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Stratman.