HARTINGTON — Marvin “Marv” Griess, 93, Hartington, died peacefully surrounded by his family Nov. 14, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation, with a rosary and vigil service , was Nov. 19 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington

Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 20 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.

Burial was in the St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were Marv’s grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Marvin was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Crofton, to Philip and Mabel (West) Griess. He grew up on a farm near Hartington and graduated from Liberty High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Navy serving in the 83rd 2nd Battalion during World War II. He spent most of his term of service in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. He continued to support the local VFW as Commander and honor guard member.

Marvin met Kathleen “Ketz” Goeden and they married June 14, 1948. He started his career as a telephone lineman moving on to the Hartington Post Office in 1954. Marvin also started a television sales and repair business, keeping him and his nine children busy evenings and weekends (the kids could all install a TV antenna). Marvin retired from the post office as Postmaster in 1990. After “retirement,” he continued to travel the area delivering auto parts. Ketz thought he needed something to keep him “out of trouble.’

Marvin was active in the Hartington community. He believed Hartington was a great place to live and raise a family. Some of the ways he exemplified this were by serving as Post Commander in the VFW club and on the Honor Guard, as well as on the board of the Hartington Golf Course.

Marvin enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and spending time with family. He would often sing goofy songs and share stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From a very young age, his children fondly remember taking long car trips to Colorado (seat belts optional). The tradition of taking a family vacation continues today. For the last 20 years, Marv and Ketz shortened winter and met wonderful people with travel to Texas and Arizona.

Survivors include his nine children, Susan Wiggins, Omaha; Sally (Gene) Lienemann, Omaha; Sharon Griess, Omaha; Jim (Robin) Griess, Omaha; Jeff (Barb) Griess, Grand Island; Ron (Jill) Griess, Yankton, S.D.; Joni (Doug) Stevens, Fordyce; Nancy Feilmeier and Eric, Hartington; Lori (John) Bargstadt, Omaha; 23 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dean Griess, Aurora, Colo., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, Aug. 26, 2015; parents, Philip and Mabel (West) Griess; brother, Delbert; sisters, Lynetta and Joyce; son-in-law, Larry Wiggins; and daughter-in-law, Jean Griess.