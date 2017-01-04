Hartington — Maria Anna ”Mary Ann” Sudbeck, 87, Hartington, died Dec. 27, 2016, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Dec. 30 at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Fordyce, and continued Saturday, at church, one hour prior to services. Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 31 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fordyce, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.

Burial was at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Fordyce.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Monte, Doug, Eric, Greg, Brian, Kelby, Keenan, Kraig and Logan Sudbeck.

Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters, Jennifer Arens, Kristine Sudbeck, Marie Haahr and Rhonda Mathis.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Mary Ann Sudbeck was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Crofton, to Rudolf Wenceslaus and Maria Theckla (Pieper) Wesseln. She went to school in Menominee, and at District 4. She missed out of all the fun of High School because she felt a deep passion instead to assist her mother with household tasks while she had lumbago in her back. She married Joseph Sudbeck Sept. 12, 1950. She was a housewife and stayed on the farm for 53 years, moving into Hartington in 2003.

Mary Ann is survived by her five sons and spouses, Charles and Jan Sudbeck, St. Helena; Roger and Barb Sudbeck, Hartington; Bob and Karla Sudbeck, Fordyce; Mark and Jarinda Sudbeck, Fordyce; and Jim and MeCheyl Sudbeck, Fordyce; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Johanna Hoebelheinrich, Fordyce, and Elsie Wiebelhaus, Sioux Falls, S.D.; three brothers, Henry and Thelma Wesseln, Anaheim, Calif.; Ray and Marilyn Wesseln, Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Tony and Maureen Wesseln, Norfolk; and sister-in-law, Rita Sudbeck, Bow Valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph, July 11, 1995, at the age of 69; three stillborn children, two boys and one girl; brother, Rudy Wesseln; sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Gene Tyler; brothers-in-law, Albin Hoebelheinrich, Floyd Wiebelhaus; Orville (Shirley) Sudbeck, Marvin Sudbeck and LaVerne (Ed) Goeden; and sister-in-law, Arlene Wesseln.