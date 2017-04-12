Carroll — Margret Wittler, 97, Carroll, died April 9, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation was Tuesday at Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., April 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Carroll, with Rev. Harrison Goodman officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Margret’s granddaughters, Mary Dorsey and Lori Shufelt.

Active pallbearers will be Margret’s grandsons, Duane Leicy, William Leicy, Matt Dorsey, Todd Shufelt, Jack Williams, Ben Wittler, Robert Wittler and Tom Wittler.

Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll.

Margret Flo Wittler was born March 16, 1920, on a farm in the Winside-Carroll area, to Frank and Sadie (Bowles) Lorenz. She attended country school through the eighth grade. Margret married Ervin Wittler March 18, 1938, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Carroll. The couple farmed near Carroll for many years. Margret was a homemaker and was employed at the Carroll Grocery Store and T.W.J, Carroll.

Margret had many friends and acquaintances that enjoyed her lemon pie and cinnamon rolls. She loved to bake, coffee time with her friends, and to do handiwork.

Margret is survived by her children, Donna Leicy, Randolph; Harold (Mardell) Wittler, Carroll; Darlene (Don) Bach, Sioux City, Iowa; and Shirley (Wesley) Williams, Lincoln; brother, Gurney (Mary Ann) Lorenz, Randolph; sisters-in-law, Mildred Dunn and Lorene Patent, both of Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.

Margret was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin, in 1990; son-in-law, Murray Leicy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nanny (Earl) Shipley, Twila (Ernie) Sands, Bessie (Forrest) Nettleton, Mabel (Ray) Peterson, Phyllis (John) Hamm, Fred (Bernie) Lorenz, Elmer (Bernice) Wittler, Lucille (Melvin) Jenkins, Alfred Patent and Joe Dunn.

Memorials may be directed to the Wittler family for later designation.