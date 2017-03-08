Exeter — Margie Jessie (Kuhl) Bonta, 87, Exeter, died Feb. 28, 2017, at Bryan LGH West Medical Center, Lincoln.

Funeral services were March 6 at Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church, Exeter, with Rev. Father Steven Thomlinson officiating.

Pallbearers were Connor Ritzdorf, Evan Ritzdorf, Jordan Ritzdorf, Jacob Billerbeck, Luke Billerbeck, Bill Hoffer and Cole Noltimier.

Interment was in the Exeter Cemetery, with Farmers Funeral Home, Geneva, in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Sholes, to Genevieve and Isidor Kuhl. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph. She attended grade school and high school in Randolph and graduated from Wayne State Teacher’s College, teaching school for a short time. Margie had five siblings Donald Kuhl, Randolph; Jackie (Kuhl) Volk, Belvidere, Ill.; John Kuhl, Harvard, Ill.; Joanne (Kuhl) Ver Bockel, Appleton, Wis.; and Ruth (Kuhl) Carstens, Randolph.

Margie married William A. Bonta Sept. 23, 1948. They made their first home in Alexandria, where Al began his career in the printing industry, and they started their family. They eventually moved to Exeter, and bought a newspaper business, the Fillmore County News. Al was the publisher and Margie was the editor-in-chief for 40 years. Margie also wrote her own column under the name Copperknob.

Margie achieved her Geriatric Aide certificate and Certified Nursing Assistant certificate from Southeast Community College and worked part time at the nursing home in Exeter. She volunteered at Blue Valley and was on the Fillmore County Election Board committee for many years. She was also very active in her church, Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church, Exeter, where she was a member of the Altar Society, the church circle, and participated in many church related functions.

Margie had many hobbies that included gardening, canning, baking, reading, riding her bike, and taking care of her cat, Spunky.

Margie’s greatest joys in her life were devotion to God, spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and being married to the love of her life for 47 years. They had 10 children together and resided in Exeter, throughout their retirement.

Margie is survived by nine of her 10 children, Douglas and Chris Bonta, Cave Creek, Ariz.; Barbara Bonta, Clifton, N.J.; Dr. Chris and Cynthia (Bonta) Sill, Rochester, Minn.; Dr. Charles and Janice (Bonta) Hoffer, Algonquin, Ill.; Thomas Bonta, Laurie (Bonta) Noltimier, Peachtree City, Ga.; Dr. Mary (Bonta) Ritzdorf Ed.D., Omaha; William and Alisa Bonta, Stillwater, Minn.; sons-in-law, Daniel Billerbeck (Michele Bonta), and John S. Bonta, M.D., Lincoln; sisters, Jackie (Kuhl) Volk, Rockford, Ill.; Jack and Joanne (Kuhl) Ver Bockel, Appleton,Wis.; Dean and Ruth (Kuhl) Carstens, Randolph; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Kathleen Selig, Fairbury.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Bonta; her youngest daughter, Michele “Shelly” Rose (Bonta) Billerbeck; her parents, Isidor and Genevieve Kuhl; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Vayle Kuhl, and John and Imelda Kuhl.

Memorials and Masses may be directed to Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church, Exeter.