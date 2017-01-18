RANDOLPH — Margaret Rosalie Billerbeck, 97, Randolph, died Jan. 11, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation, with a Christian Mothers Rosary and Wake Service, was Sunday at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services were Jan. 16 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, with Rev.Father Marc V. Lim, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pierce; Rev. Father Roger Schmit, Kansas City; and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Interment was in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers were Margaret’s grandsons, Michael Klemens, Aaron Billerbeck, Scott Klemens, Brent Billerbeck, Jacob Billerbeck and Luke Billerbeck.

Honorary pallbearer was Margaret’s granddaughter, Anne Klemens.

Margaret was born Dec. 15, 1919, at Heartwell, to James and Elizabeth (Meisenbach) Horan. She graduated from Heartwell Catholic High School and secretarial school in Omaha. After school she was employed during World War II, working for the government in Washington, D.C. Margaret married Dr. Henry J. Billerbeck, M.D., June 17, 1950, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Omaha. The couple made their home in Dennison, Iowa, for a year, then moved to Randolph where Dr. Billerbeck began his medical practice and Margaret handled all the bookwork for the medical clinic. In 1956, Billerbecks built their home in Randolph where they resided for many years.

Her hobbies included gardening, crossword puzzles and her dog, Katie.

She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph; Christian Mothers and P.C.C.W. She was a former member of Randolph Area Development and Cursillo.

Survivors include her four children, Jane Billerbeck Klemens, Gilbert, Ariz.; Elizabeth Billerbeck, Molalla, Ore.; James and Cindy Billerbeck, Randolph; Daniel Billerbeck, Omaha; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Alice Stevens, Crofton.

Preceding Margaret in death were her parents, James and Elizabeth Horan; husband, Dr. Henry J. Billerbeck M.D., Feb. 8, 1999; daughter-in-law, Michelle Bonta Billerbeck, July 7, 2011; two brothers, James and Hugh Horan; and one sister, Mary Brazda.