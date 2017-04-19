Columbus — Margaret A. Keiter, 84, Columbus, died peacefully April 11, 2017, at Columbus Community Hospital Hospice.

Visitation and a Vigil service were April 16 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial was April 17 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Columbus.

Margaret Keiter was born June 25, 1932, to Bernard and Cecelia (Arens) Wieseler in St. Helena, the oldest of seven children. She worked in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a beautician and then manager of Flair Beauty Shop from 1948-1953. She married Joseph R. Keiter at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena, Oct. 7, 1952, the Feast of the Most Holy Rosary. She continued her beautician work part-time, in the home, while raising eight children on a farm four miles west of Hartington. She volunteered at the Holy Trinity Grade School Library for eight years; served as CCD coordinator for the parish for seven years; and went on to teach second-sixth grade religious education for Holy Trinity Grade School for 12 years.

While on the farm, Margaret enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. A favorite hobby was butchering and processing meat in the farmhouse basement during the winter months, from 1968-1990. She was a piano player, calligrapher and had a particularly green thumb for African Violets. She was a competitive card player and enjoyed Sheephead, Pinochle and Pitch. She and her husband belonged to a rural card club for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Mothers, Legion of Mary, Perpetual Adoration and Holy Trinity Guild. Margaret was one of the founding members of the Perpetual Adoration ministry at Holy Trinity Church, where she and Joe held an hour of weekly adoration for over 50 years.

Margaret retired from teaching in 2004 and moved to Columbus with her husband in September 2008, where she was a member of St. Bonaventure Church.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Joe, Columbus; eight children, Mary (Vern), Seie, Norfolk; Carol (Dave) Gubbels, Baudette, Minn.; Bob (Jolene) Keiter, Gretna; Dave (Diane) Keiter, Kearney; Dan (Belinda) Keiter, Columbus; Jean (Chris) Hrabe, Salina, Kan.; Larry (Laura) Keiter, Lincoln; and Dianne Keiter, Columbus; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Cecelia Wieseler; and granddaughter, Tasha Keiter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Bonaventure Parish Project 2020 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.