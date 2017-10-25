Coleridge — Marcia Feelhaver, 77, Coleridge, died Oct. 19, 2017, at the Whispering Creek Senior Living Center, Sioux City, Iowa.

Visitation and a prayer service were Sunday. Visitation continued Monday one hour prior to services.

Funeral services were Oct. 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, with the Rev. Russell Lambert officiating.

Burial was at the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.

Pallbearers were Brennan Feelhaver, Zach Wemhoff, Jack Kassebaum, Nick Schley, Shawn Oleson, Kurt Olsen, and Mike Olsen. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Ashley Wemhoff, Sophia Kassebaum, Hailey Schley and Savanah Russell.

Marcia was born July 14, 1940, in Coleridge, to Murlin and Bernice (Janssen) Olsen. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Marcia graduated from Coleridge High School in 1957, where she was proud to be a Bulldog cheerleader, which was a tradition she continued through the rest of her life. Following graduation, she worked at the Farmer’s Union Store, Coleridge, before venturing into the world and working and living in Cherokee, Iowa and Sioux City, Iowa. Marcia met the love of her life when she and her dear friend Carol (Sprouls) Cottier went to visit Don at work in Coleridge one day. Carol and Don were first cousins and Don told the girls if they would wash his car, he would buy them each a milkshake – “the rest is history!” They married June 28, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran. Don went to work for Air Mod Corporation and traveled with the company from Wichita, Kan., to Topeka, Kan., to Enid, Okla., and finally Boston, Mass. In 1961, they returned to Coleridge where Don became employed and part owner of the Coleridge Elevator. In June 1961, Marcia gave birth to twins and in July of 1962 a son. In addition to being a busy, active mother she held various other jobs including at Walbaum’s in Wakefield, the Coleridge Nursing Home and Park View Haven. She then managed the Coleridge Café which was her true passion and they then purchased the café. Marcia was known for her delicious pies most especially sour cream raisin and butterscotch, also, her Sunday buffets. She took great pride in knowing the “favorites” of everyone in town. The Café was a true labor of love. In addition to the café, she was also involved in various church and community organizations including assisting with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, The American Legion Auxiliary, the Our Night Out Club, The Community Club, The Coleridge Athletic Boosters, Coleridge Education Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church Circles, and made her Cursillo Weekend. Marcia was a recipient of the Coleridge Christian Caring Award. She was a very proud supporter and cheerleader for her hometown Coleridge Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Yankton Special Olympics, Allen Eagles, Cedar Catholic Trojans and Chicago Cubs. After retirement, she became employed in the kitchen at Holy Trinity, Hartington, where she loved the kids and enjoyed treating them on special occasions. Marcia’s greatest loves was her family, most especially her grandchildren and their activities.

Survivors include her children Rochelle Russell, Ronnette and Jeff Wemhoff and Brian and Angie Feelhaver, all of Coleridge; four granddaughters, Hailey (Nick) Shley and Savanah Russell, Ashley Wemhoff and Sophia (Jack) Kassebaum; three grandsons, Zach (Cassie) Wemhoff, Brennan Feelhaver and Shawn Oleson; two step granddaughters, Stephanie (John) Johnston and Jennifer (Travis) McMahon; two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one on the way, seven step great-grandchildren; one brother, Sylvan and Linda Olsen; one brother-in-law, Duane Dirks, Fontana, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Mardelle Cole, McCook Lake, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant brother, Monte Dean; sister, Yvonne Dirks; brother-in-law, Lowell Cole; and her grandparents.