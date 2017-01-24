CROFTON — Marcella E. Kathol, 93, Crofton, died Jan. 17, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society, Bloomfield.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Jan. 19 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton, and continued Friday at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Tim Podraza officiating. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Kevin Hynes, Dan McFarland, Collin Hynes, Travis McFarland, Jon McFarland, Brian Hynes, Phillip Pinkelman, Shane McFarland, Adam Talbott, Kenton Kathol and Ben Kathol.

Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters, Michelle Hynes, Karen Pinkelman, Christine Eisenhauer, Kim Renken, Shannon Reiser, Kate Jones and Anne Wuebben.

Marcella Elizabeth Kathol was born Dec. 13, 1923, in Menominee, to Balthasar and Bernadina (Schroeder) Schmitt. She grew up in the Menominee area and attended school there, where she had to board in the winter months with the nuns and later with Grandpa and Grandma Schmitt. Marcella attended one year of High School at Mount Marty High School, Yankton, S.D. Prior to her marriage Marcella worked as a hired helper for mothers with newborn babies. She married Andrew Joseph Kathol Jan. 4, 1944, in Menominee. She and Andrew farmed in the Bow Valley, Hartington and Pleasant Valley areas until moving to Crofton in December 1971. In 1966, she started housecleaning and was also a cook at Bogner’s Steakhouse. Marcella was the first cook at the Crofton Senior Center and worked there for 11 and one half years, until 1988. Marcella was also the Crofton librarian for three years, until 1991.

Marcella was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and its Altar Society, a member of the choir, an EME and Christian Mothers.

She loved visiting with friends, playing cards, gardening, canning and genealogy.

She is survived by her six children and spouses, Marlene and Michael Hynes, Crofton; Marietta McFarland, Crofton; Larry and Diane Kathol, Lincoln; Janet and Michael Pinkelman, Verdigre; Bruce and Luann Kathol, Flippin, Ariz.; Audrey and Bill Cover, Lexington; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; special friend, Erwin Mackenprang, Bloomfield; three sisters, Kathryn Kathol, Coleridge; Mary Pike, LaVerne, Minn.; Coletta and Clarence Stratman, Springfield, S.D.; brother, Emery and Marcy Schmitt, South Yankton.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Andrew, May, 26, 1979, at the age of 62; son-in-law, Eldon McFarland; sister, Annella Schulte; infant sister, Agnes; brothers, Julius and Ralph Schmitt; brothers-in-law, Harold Kathol, Duane Pike, Earl Schulte; and sisters-in-law, Dolores and Beverly Schmitt.