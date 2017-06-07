RANDOLPH — Madeline Rose Meyer, 96, Randolph, died May 30, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation and Prayer service were June 4 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services were June 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Howard Rasmussen officiating.

Interment was in Randolph Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers were Darlene Brockman, Jordan Meyer, Barb Estes, Aaron Estes, Luke Estes, Erik Estes and Vickie DeJong.

Madeline was born March 24, 1921, at Norfolk, to Albert and Hallie (Troutman) Lehmkuhl. She attended rural schools. Madeline was a 1939 graduate of Pierce High School. She took Normal training in high school and taught schools in Pierce and Madison counties for five years. She attended Wayne State College during summers to renew her teaching certificate. Madeline married Albert Meyer June 7, 1944, at the Methodist Church in Pierce. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Ekwall. The couple made their home on their farm south of Randolph until 1977, when they moved into Randolph. Madeline joined St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, in November 1946. The couple had two children, Roger L. and David G.

Madeline volunteered time for many years at St. John’s Church as secretary. She was a member of Colonial Manor Auxiliary; St. John’s Quilting Group; Mary Circle; Daffodil Day of American Cancer Society, and Randolph Senior Center, especially making crafts.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and there were many trips to the Randolph Lied Library, as reading was a favorite pastime.

Madeline was presented the Aksarben “Good Neighbor” Award in 1989 for helping elderly women.

Surviving Madeline is son Roger and Roxanne Meyer, Randolph; daughter-in-law, Patricia Meyer, Spokane, Wash.; grandson, Jordan Meyer, Randolph.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 65 years, Albert, June 26, 2009; son, David, March 22, 2016; and brother, Allan Lehmkuhl, Aug. 2, 2014.