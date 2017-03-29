Laurel — Mabel V. Johnson, 101, Laurel, died March 20, 2017, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation and a Prayer service were March 28 at Evangelical Free Church, Concord.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., March 29, at Evangelical Free Church, with Rev. Todd Thelen officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mabel’s granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Forsberg, Mason Forsberg, Miles Forsberg, Blake Forsberg, Kevin Johnson, Vern Kamrath, Tim Wickett, Brian Wickett and Craig Forsberg.

Interment will be in Concord Cemetery, Concord.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Mabel Virginia Johnson was born Oct. 13, 1915, in Omaha, to Carl and Ellen (Persson) Johnson. Growing up, she also lived in Kost, Minn., and later Laurel, graduating from Laurel High School in 1934. Mabel married Lester Forsberg Sept. 12, 1937, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church. The couple farmed near Concord. They had sons, Dennis and Arne. Following Lester’s death, eight days after Arne’s birth, Mabel continued to live and work in the Concord and Wayne areas, later moving to Pasadena, Calif., to be near her mother and a sister. While there, she worked at the Avon Company and later as a seamstress. Mabel married Henry Johnson Aug. 31, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple farmed near Concord. Mabel moved into Laurel in 1987. At age 88, she moved to the Laurel Elderly Housing in 2004, and later to the Hillcrest Care Center/Assisted Living in 2011.

She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She also loved her flowers, reading, taking care of her family, and her coffee.

Mabel was a member of the Concord Evangelical Free Church for 82 years, where she served in many aspects of the church.

Mabel is survived by her sons, Dennis (Donna) Forsberg, Laurel, and Arne (Janice) Forsberg, Sedro-Woolley, Wash.; four grandchildren, Mike (Kim) Forsberg, Laurel; Craig Forsberg, Norfolk; Becky Forsberg, Bennington; and Nicole (Louis) LaFranchise, Lake Oswego, Ore.; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Makayla, Megan, Miles Forsberg, Blake Forsberg, Kendall Anderson and Perry LaFranchise; and nieces and nephews.

Mabel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester, in 1944, and husband, Henry, in 1985; two brothers, Walter (Martha) Johnson and Lloyd (Gladys) Johnson; and two sisters, Martha (Harry) Smith and Agnes (Joseph) Forsberg.