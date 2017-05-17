NORFOLK — Lynette J. Straka, 64, Battle Creek, died May 7, 2017, at Community Pride Care Center, Battle Creek.

Services are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, Norfolk.

Lynette J. Straka, daughter of Warren L. and Winnefred L. (Heitman) Janssen, was born March 3, 1953, in Coleridge. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1971. Lynette married Larry Straka July 1, 1983. She was blessed with three children, Shannon, Yeisha and Emilee, and also two step children, Jeremy and Nicole.

Lynette worked as a program technician at the Madison County USDA Farm Service Agency for 28 years.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Battle Creek, and also a quilting group. Lynette enjoyed quilting, family and her grandchildren.

Lynette is survived by her husband, Larry Straka, Battle Creek; children, Shannon (Cheryl) Koepke, Elkhorn; Yeisha (Will) Culp, McKinney, Texas; and Emilee (Brian) Seier, Petersburg; step children, Jeremy (Mandy) Straka and Nicole Straka, both of Wolbach; her mother, Winnie Janssen, Randolph; seven grandchildren; siblings, LeRoy (Judy) Janssen, Lincoln; Kay Lynn Janssen (Kevin – deceased), Randolph; Gary (Lynette) Janssen, Burnt Hills, N.Y.; Darlene (Greg) Dowling, Joni (Dan) Backer, Larry (Jane) Janssen, all of Randolph; and Boyd Janssen, Yankton, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren, and her brother, Kevin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation.