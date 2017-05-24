PONCA — Lyle E. Hall, 70, Ponca, died May 14, 2017, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Visitation, with a scriptural wake service, was May 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ponca.

Funeral services were May 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Father Andrew L. Sohm officiating.

Burial with military rites was in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle.

Arrangements were under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca.

Lyle was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Ponca, to Elmer and Doris (Gran) Hall. He attended school in Ponca. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966 and was stationed in Germany. Lyle married Julie Pinkelman in 1967. He worked for Northeast Nebraska Public Power District and then MidAmerican Energy until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Newcastle, and the Newcastle, Ponca and South Sioux City American Legions. He enjoyed all Husker sports, camping, traveling and watching his grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include his significant other, Diane Neill, Ponca; daughters, Lisa (Dean) Burbach, Hartington; Lynette (Doug) Bauman, Ponca; and Lori (Cody) Christensen, Hartington; grandchildren, Felicia (Chris) Sailer, Jeff (Melinda) Burbach, Nick (Brittany) Burbach, Deacon, Luke, Anna and Sara Burbach, Brandon and Nathan Bauman, Kelsey, Sydney, Maizie, Cazden and Langston Christensen; great-grandchildren, Brody Peterson, Hannah, Carter and Ryker Sailer, and Adley and Nora Burbach; siblings, Leona Conrad, Ponca; Kenneth (Helen Ann) Hall, Ponca; Gary Hall, Kearney; and Ben Hall, Ponca; and brother-in-law, Werner Koeppe, Dumas, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Doris Hall; his wife, Julie Hall, in 2007; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Koeppe, Judy (George) Traudt, Jean (Ward) Linscott, Phyllis (Larry) Addison, Peggy Beckner and Kenneth Conrad.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.