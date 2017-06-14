Laurel — Lucille Kuhlman, 95, Laurel, formerly of Tucson, Ariz.,died June 5, 2017, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation was June 13 at United Lutheran Church, Laurel.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., June 14, at United Lutheran Church, Laurel, Rev. Lynn Qualm officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Lucille’s great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Tim Granquist, Mike Granquist, Mark Bruning, Julie Harding and Tina Ballard.

Interment will be in East Lawn Palm Cemetery, Tucson.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Homes, Laurel.

Lucille Frances Kuhlman was born Dec. 12, 1921, at Belden, to Bliss and Ruth (Fortner) Moseley. She graduated from Belden High School and received her BA degree from Wayne State College. Lucille married Wayne “Gus” Kuhlman Feb. 13, 1944, at her parents’ home in Belden. Lucille was a school teacher in the Belden and Carroll area and then was employed for five years at First National Bank of Belden. Wayne was stationed at Marana during World War II, when they moved to Tucson. In 1956, she joined Southern Arizona Bank and Trust Company, where she was assistant cashier, and head of the Central Desk. She was a member of the American Institute of Banking, National Association of Bank Women, Altrusa Club and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Tucson.

Lucille enjoyed golfing, bowling, and eating out.

Lucille is survived by her nieces, Karen (Jim) Thompson, Laurel, and Carol (the late Don) Bruning, Hartington; great-nephews, Tim (Teresa) Granquist, Laurel; Mike (Jean) Granquist, Laurel; Mark (Kristi) Bruning, Hartington; great-nieces, Tina Ballard, Broomfield, Colo.; and Julie (Dave) Harding, Ponca; 10 great-great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-great nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne, in 1987; brother, Donald Moseley; sister and brother-in-law, Lois Marie and Cyril Smith; and two nephews-in-law.