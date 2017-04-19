CROFTON — Lucille O. Arens, 81, Crofton, died April 15, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Monday at the church, and continued Tuesday at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was April 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Timothy Podraza officiating.

Burial was at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Crofton.

Pallbearers were David Arens, Tony Arens, Dan Arens, Gary Arens, Kevin Kneifl and Jeff Steffen.

Honorary pallbearers were Lucille’s grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.

Lucille Olivia Arens was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Constance, to Joseph G. and Christina E. (Guenther) Schieffer. She grew up in Constance, where she was baptized, received First Holy Communion, and was confirmed. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School, Hartington. Lucille married Gerald Rudolph Arens Jan. 25, 1955, in Constance. They lived and farmed four and one half miles north of Crofton. Gerald died March 11, 2005, at the age of 74 years.

Lucille belonged to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and its guild, Christian Mothers, Frankfort Progressive Club and worked on the election board for 45 years. She prayed the rosary at the Beaver Creek cemetery for nine weeks on Monday nights in the summer for favorable weather and the people buried there. Lucille liked to do anything with her hands, sewing, cooking, baking, crafts, gardening etc. She wasn’t afraid to run any of the farm machinery through the years.

She is survived by her eight children and spouses, David A. and Ann Arens, Crofton; Marie and Kevin Guenther, Owasso, Okla.; Tony Arens, Crofton, and friend, Rhonda Hofer; Jolene and Jeff Steffen, Crofton; Dan and Lorraine Arens, Crofton; Marge and Kevin Kneifl, Lincoln; Gary and Joselyn Arens, Crofton; and Janice and Tom Johnston, Sioux City, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Angela Mueller, Crofton and Jeanette Catherine Wieseler, St. Helena; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Schieffer, Riverton, Wyo.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; infant son, Anthony; two granddaughters, Brittney and Morgan Steffen; two brothers, Arthur and Sylvester Schieffer; one sister, Irene Pinkelman; and brothers-in-law, Fredolin “Fritz” Pinkelman, Clarence Mueller and Leonard Wieseler.