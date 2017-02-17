Laurel — Lowell Burns, 88, Laurel, died Feb. 7, 2017, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Visitation and a Prayer service were Feb. 10 at United Methodist Church, Laurel.

Funeral services were Feb. 11 at United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jaime Farias officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were members of V.F.W. Post #4504.

Active pallbearers were Wesley Smith, Christopher Gadeken, Abby Smith, Brian Gadeken, Roddy Smith, John Dall, Eric Dall and Regg Gadeken.

Interment with Military Rites, was in the Laurel Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Lowell Emory Burns was born July 29, 1928, on a farm north of Laurel, to Henry Everard and Agnes (Tuttle) Burns. He graduated from Laurel High School and served with the Military Police in the United States Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean War. Lowell married Virginia “Tiny” Kint Feb. 25, 1951, at the Laurel United Methodist Church. He was a life-long resident of Cedar County. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Laurel, V.F.W., and Masonic Lodge.

Lowell enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, pool, golfing, farming, going for drives, and tinkering in his shop. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, build, or repair. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended as many activities as possible. He taught all his grandchildren to drive at a very young age.

Lowell was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. He was a gentle soul.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia “Tiny;” their children, Nancy (Regg) Gadeken, Hartington; Linda (John) Dall, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Deanna (Roddy) Smith, Chaska, Minn.; and Penny Voichoskie, Norfolk; grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Christopher (Jessica) Gadeken, Abby Smith, Brian Gadeken and Eric (Jessi) Dall; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Caleb Gadeken and Emeri and Jonathan Dall; brother, Ronald Burns, Omaha; sisters-in-law, Darlene Burns, Laurel; Valieda Burns, Wausa; and Millie Burns, Detroit, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Phyllis), Roger, Gene Burns and Monica Burns.

Memorials may be directed to the Burns Family for later designation.