HARTINGTON — Louise Meredith Chase Alone, 59, Hartington, died April 8, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

No local services are being planned following cremation. Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is assisting with arrangements.

Louise was born in California.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Chase Alone, Hartington; a son, Ben Greer in San Bruno, Calif.; and sister, Lorraine Baunach, Colville, Wash.