YANKTON, S.D. — Louise L. Kuchta, 98, Yankton, S.D., died July 31, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation was at 6 p.m., Friday, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitations were one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Aug. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial was at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Lesterville, S.D.

Louise (Sternhagen) Kuchta was born June 12, 1919, on the family farm to Thomas and Louise (Schuch) Sternhagen. She grew up in the Scotland area and attended country school. She married Joseph Kuchta Oct. 17, 1939, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor.

Louise will be remembered for her generosity and for her love of family gatherings. She treasured the visits from family and friends.

Louise is survived by nine children, Chris O’Brien, Tom (Patty), Lou Nenaber (Ron), Jim (Pat), Edna Shirk (Steve), Ted (Peggie), Angie Schramm (Harold), Joe and Jolene Pravacek (Jeff); 31 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Sedlacek, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; daughter, Elaine; grandsons, Tom and Rod; great-grandson, Zachery; son-in-law, Larry; four brothers, Jim, John, Bill and Fred; and two sisters, Katherine and Mamie.