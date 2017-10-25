Hartington — Lou Grosskop, 70 , Hartington, died Oct. 21, 2017, at the Veteran’s Hospital , Sioux Falls, S.D.

Visitation and a vigil service were Tuesday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Cremation will occur after the Mass and Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Brett Mainquist, Brandon Mainquist, Ross Wortmann, Melissa Wortmann, Clint Pedersen, Chad Dendinger and Dave Dowling.

Luwyne Ernest Grosskop was born July 6, 1947, in Billings, Mont., to Ernest and Doris (Hansen) Grosskop. He moved to Creighton as a young boy and graduated from Creighton High School in 1967. Lou was drafted into the U.S. Airforce and served during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged from the Airforce, he went to Universal Tech School in Omaha, for auto mechanics. Lou moved to Hartington in 1971 and worked at Orwig Ford as a mechanic. He worked for Rose & Opfer Construction for a few years and then returned to Orwig Ford. In 1981, Lou and Dave Dowling opened Town & Country Repair. Lou married Mary E. Wohlman May 21, 1977. After he was out of Town & Country, Lou worked for Wiechelman Repair, Farmers Union Coop and Carhart Lumber prior to retiring due to health reasons.

Lou loved to restore old cars. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hill climbing and raced the Ironhorse. Lou enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and lived life to the fullest.

Lou is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Harley, and his wife, Michelle Grosskop, Elkhorn; grandsons, Hunter Grosskop and Caleb Schneider; a sister, Tami Miller, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents.