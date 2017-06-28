CROFTON — Lorraine M. Woockman, 88, Crofton, died June 19, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation and a prayer service were Thursday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton, and resumed Friday, one hour prior to services.

Funeral services were June 23 at the First Congregational U.C. C., Hartington, with the Rev. Gary Kimm officiating.

Burial was at the Hartington City Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Lorraine’s sons, Kenneth, Richard, Steve, Brian, Gary and Terry Woockman.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorraine Marie Woockman was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Creighton, to Albert and Iva (Wade) Tweedy. Her parents moved to the Wausa and the Cedar County area and settled on a farm one-half mile west of Pleasant Valley. She attended elementary school in Pleasant Valley and graduated from Liberty High School, Pleasant Valley. After graduating, she worked at the Pleasant Valley Café until she married Raymond Woockman Dec. 14, 1947, at the United Church of Christ, Hartington. Ray’s parents moved into Hartington and then Lorraine and Ray purchased the home place. Ray died Dec. 21, 1982, at the age of 61. Lorraine moved to Crofton in 1984.

Lorraine was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Hartington. She volunteered at the Crofton Senior Center and was a member of the Help Your Neighbor Club and a card club. Lorraine quilted, enjoyed bowling, babysitting, gardening and was very fussy about her lawn and her flowers. She enjoyed her kids and grandchildren and always liked to visit and have company.

Lorraine is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Kenneth and JoAnn Woockman, Hartington; Richard and Vicki Woockman, Columbia, S.C.; Connie and husband, Steve James, Omaha; Steve and Barb Woockman, Huron, S.D.; Brian and Vicki Woockman, Hartington; Gary and Elaine Woockman, Crofton; Terry and Maureen Woockman, Crofton; 28 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two sisters and spouses, Ardis and Tom McFarland, Kalispell, Mont., and Phyllis and Julian Weslow, Trinity, Texas; brother, Ron, and wife, Judy Tweedy, Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; and sister, Doretta Tweedy, at the age of 3.