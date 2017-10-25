Hastings — Longtime Hastings businessman, Loren M. Winkelbauer died Oct. 20, 2017, at the age of 67 years.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., Oct. 25, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the chapel.

Memorial Services will be Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m., at All Saints Chapel – Good Samaritan Village, Hastings, with Pastor Renee Johnson officiating.

Burial with military rites by Hastings Veterans Organizations will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hastings.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.

Loren was born Sept. 7, 1950, to Donald and Lorraine (Graf) Winkelbauer in Randolph. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1968 and from Denver Technical College, Denver. He served in the Army Security Agency with the 101st Airborne 265th Radio Research Division. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Loren received his master of photography degree in 1979 from the Professional Photographers of America in Las Vegas, Nev. OLoren married Michelle (Burr) Nabower Oct. 10, 2004. Together they owned and operated Winkelbauer Photography, Hastings.

Loren enjoyed riding motorcycles. He and Michelle took many long bike trips in the summers. He was a member of the Belden American Legion. He was past president of the Professional Photographers of Nebraska, as well as being a member of the Professional Photographers of America. He was a former Ambassador for the Hastings Chamber of Commerce and was currently president of the Church Council at Immanuel Lutheran Church,rural Hastings.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and brother-in-law Linda (Winkelbauer) and Larry Alderson.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Winkelbauer, Hastings; children and spouses, Christopher Nabower, Hastings; Caleb and Aleisha Nabower, Omaha; and Ellie and Mike Tomlin, Hastings, NE

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.