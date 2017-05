Crofton — Lillian Bernadette Heger, 95, Crofton, died April 28, 2017, at the Kristal Bell Care Home, Glendale, Ariz.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m., May 7, with a Vigil Service at 4 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton, and will continue Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., May 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Timothy Podraza officiating.

Burial will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Crofton.