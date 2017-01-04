Yankton, S.D. — Leo Mathias Weinandt, 88, Yankton, S.D., died Dec. 31, 2016, at Majestic Bluffs, Yankton.

Visitation, with a Rosary and Scripture service, was Jan. 3 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Jan. 4, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains will be 2 p.m., Jan. 5, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yankton, with military graveside rites by the Ernest Bowyer VFW Post #791 and the SDARNG Honor Guard.

Pallbearers are Matt Weinandt, Shawn Berrigan, Christopher Lauer, Nicholas Weinandt, Patrick Weinandt and Benjamin Weinandt.

Leo was born to Mathias and Cecilia Bichlmeier-Weinandt Jan. 9, 1929, in Wynot. Leo led a very busy life. He worked on the home farm throughout his childhood and graduated high school with honors. Leo then moved to Chicago, Ill., for electrical trade school. After obtaining his degree, Leo returned to run the home farm in Nebraska. The army drafted Leo during the Korean Conflict. After two years in the army, Leo had attained the rank of staff sergeant. Post-service, he once again returned to Nebraska and married Marie Havermann Sept. 27, 1955 in Menominee. The couple moved to Wisconsin to run a dairy farm. Missing family, Leo and Marie moved to Wakonda, S.D. Leo and Marie raised their four children on their Wakonda farm. Leo was innovative in his farming. He owned the first electric drying bins in the region and received awards from the FSA for his innovation of terrace farming. After many years of farming, Leo and Marie retired and moved to Yankton, where Leo fished, volunteered as a team member at Sacred Heart Hospital for 19 years, and was an active member of the House of Mary Shrine.

Leo is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Jane (Don) Berrigan, Gonzales, La.; Joyce (Chuck) Lauer, Killen, Texas; Steve (Kara) Weinandt, Yankton, S.D.; Myron (Jen) Weinandt of Battle Creek; and brother-in-law, Walt Offner, St Louis, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Leo is preceded in death by his siblings, Celestine (Don) Duncan, Loretta (Jim) Wiss, Hildegard (Paul) Bradley, Esmerelda Offner, Clarence (Christine) Weinandt, Viola (Leonard) Sudbeck, Sr. Rita Corinne Weinandt, and Clovis (Alice) Weinandt; and two grandchildren, Allissa Marie Weinandt and Michelle Theresa Lauer.