WYNOT — Lawrence V. “Dewey” Becker, 89, Wynot, died June 23, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Tuesday, at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot.

Mass of Christian Burial will be June 28, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wynot.

Pallbearers will be Keith Becker, Dean Becker, Tom Kolbeck, Jim Cleveland, Matt Wuebben and Bart Wuebben.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Lawrence V. Becker was born Nov. 17, 1927, in St. Helena, to Albert and Anna (Leise) Becker. He grew up in the St. Helena area and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, St. Helena. As a young man, he farmed with his family and became a mail carrier in the St. Helena area. In 1953, he began working with his father for Mobil Oil; and, eventually took over the business and operated it until his retirement in 1987. Dewey married Delores (Wuebben) Becker June 1, 1953, in Wynot. They raised six children. Dewey was a member of Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching baseball/football, playing cards and especially spending time with the Becker and Wuebben families and with his many friends.

Dewey is survived by his six children and their spouses, Carla Becker, Lincoln; Terry and Jeannette Becker, Wynot; Stan and Brock Becker, Bellingham, Wash.; Renee and Karl Cole, Denison, Texas; Janet Becker, Lincoln; and Donna Becker, Lincoln; two grandchildren, Charles Svendgard, Wynot, and Desiree and husband, Ted Low, Dallas, Texas; and great-granddaughter, Lilly Low.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores, June 8, 2010, at the age of 79; three brothers and wives, Gerald and Betty Becker, Jerome and Mildred Becker, and infant brother, Robert Becker.