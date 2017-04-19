YANKTON, S.D. — Laverne Elizabeth (Bonertz) Kast, 93, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Hartington, died April 10, 2017, at Avera Sr. James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation, with a rosary and Vigil service, with Rev. Michael Schmitz officiating, was April 16 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton. Visitation continued Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was April 17 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Laverne’s grandchildren, Michelle Grant, Jenny Palmer, Heather Otte, Jon Pick, Jeremy Heine, Dawn Mulloy and Sean Mulloy.

Honorary pallbearers were Laverne’s great-grandchildren, Nathan and Emma Grant; Maya and Miles Palmer; Aiden and Conner Mulloy; Ethan Adam; Blake and Gage Otte; and Jacob and Kian Pick.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Laverne Elizabeth (Bonertz) Kast was born Dec. 26, 1923, in St. Helena, to Edward and Elsie (Becker) Bonertz, on the farm homesteaded by her grandfather, Michael Bonertz. She grew up and received her education in St. Helena, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Laverne stayed at home raising her younger brothers and sisters, after her mother died from complications during childbirth. She would also help her father on the farm when needed. At times, she helped young mothers when they had new babies in the home. Laverne received her First Holy Communion and Confirmation at Immaculate Conception Church, St. Helena. She married Alfred Kast Oct. 17, 1945, and in the spring of 1946, they moved to a farm five miles east of Hartington. It was there her three daughters were born, Marilyn, Cheryl and Diane.

Laverne was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild, Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America, Ministry of Praise, Block Rosary, VFW Auxiliary, and for many years participated in Perpetual Adoration. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She loved to play bridge and sheephead with her friends.

Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl (Marlin) Mulloy, Yankton, S.D., and Diane (Randy) Pick, Wayne; seven grandchildren, Michelle Grant, Jenny Palmer, Heather Otte, Jon Pick, Jeremy Heine, Dawn Mulloy and Sean Mulloy; 12 great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters, Millie Gobel, Amy (Tom) Riefenrath, Mae (Raul) Valdez, Doris Suiter, Elaine Petrie, Kim (Mike) Kleving, Harold (Dori) Bonertz, Chuck (Sylvia) Bonertz, and Donnie Bonertz; sister-in-law, Olivia (Wilber) Grimm; and brother-in-law, Clarence (Shirley) Kast.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred, Jan. 14, 1998; daughter, Marilyn Repp; son-in-law, Paul Repp; great-grandson, Tyler Grant; sister, Angela Barber; and brother, Ronnie Bonertz.