Yankton, S.D. — Laverne Elizabeth (Bonertz) Kast, 93, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Hartington, died April 10, 2017, at Avera Sr. James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., April 16, at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with a rosary at 7 p.m., followed by a vigil service, with Rev. Michael Schmitz officiating. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be April 17, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.