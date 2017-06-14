DIXON — LaVern J. Strivens, 81, Dixon, died June 7, 2017, at the Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation was June 9 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continued Saturday, one hour prior to services.

Funeral services were June 10 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.

Burial was at the Coleridge City Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers were Rodney Strivens, Jason Strivens, Adam Burns, Nathan Burns, Curtis Hassler, Michael Strivens and Eric Tanderup.

Honorary pallbearers were Jim Haase, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson.

LaVern Joann Strivens was born July 19, 1935, in rural Obert, to Walter Carl and Violet Lillian (Anderson) Johnson. She grew up in the Obert area and attended school there. LaVern married Clifford Dale Strivens July 29, 1951, in Coleridge. She and Clifford farmed in the Coleridge and Hartington areas for 10 years. LaVern worked as a cook at the Dixon Grade School; at Bob’s Bar, Martinsburg; and at Eunie’s Palace, Dixon. She also worked for the Village of Dixon.

LaVern liked playing cards, fishing, horseshoes, and playing shuffleboard.

She is survived by her four children and spouses, Dale and Barb Strivens, Allen; Gaylord Lee and Nadine Strivens, Pickstown, S.D.; Linda and Monte Burns, Laurel; and Ken Strivens, Laurel; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister Viola (Frank) Weatherwax, Niobrara; two brothers, Walter Carl Johnson, Liberty, Kan., and Charles and wife, Mary Johnson, Rutledge, Minn.; and brother-in-law, Don Strivens, Redfield, S.D.

LaVern was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford, Aug. 25, 2004, at the age of 76; infant son, Michael; granddaughter, Nicole Burns; sister, Donna Jean Konken; and two brothers-in-law, Elmer Konken and Wendell Konken.