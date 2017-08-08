Evanston, Ill. — Larry Martin Loecker, 74, Evanston, Ill., died peacefully July 22, 2017. He received hospice care at The Wesley Place, a nursing and rehabilitation facility where he worked for nearly 30 years.

Services were held at First United Methodist Church, Evanston.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Larry was born in Fordyce in 1943. He earned his B.A. and M.A from the Saint Paul Seminary at the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota, and he worked as a parish priest in Nebraska for 10 years. He then pursued an extensive career in elder care services. As the President of Chicago Methodist Senior Services, Larry dedicated his life to serving others. Larry was an avid mountain climber, adventurous traveler, faithful Chicago sports fan, and a devotee of the Methodist Church.

He was the beloved husband and best friend for 36 years to Judith Ann Ruhana, devoted father of Matthew (Kate Barker), Shanta, and Janet Ruhana Loecker; loving grandfather of Aidan Loecker Lee, Jordan Ruhana Lee and Josephine Ruth Barker Loecker; brother of Merle, Dennis, Allen and Glenn Loecker, Gladys Jones, Donavon and Marvin Loecker, Paulette Dreesen and David Loecker.

He was preceded in death by parents, Emil Peter Loecker and Vera Elizabeth Albers; and faithful companion of Bruno, the Australian Shepherd.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Larry Loecker Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to fifth year nursing, physical therapy, and pharmacy students at Mariano Marcos State University, Laoag, Philippines. These students are the highest achieving in academic, clinical, and leadership areas, and are in need of financial assistance to complete their degrees. Larry visited the university with his family and colleagues, and this program was near and dear to his heart. Many of these students have continued their careers with Chicago Methodist Senior Services, where Larry served as President. Larry’s wife, Judith, will participate in the student selection process, and also assist in awarding the achievement scholarships annually. Contributions to The Larry Loecker Scholarship Program may be sent to: “UMHS LL Scholarship” c/o Rose Policarpio, Director of Nursing, Wesley Place, 1415 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640.