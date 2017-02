Laurel — Kent Pigg, 58, Laurel, died Jan. 27, 2017 near LeMars, Iowa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Feb. 3, with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service, at United Lutheran Church, Laurel.

Services will be 10:30 a.m, Feb. 3, at United Lutheran Church, Laurel,

Interment, with Military Rites, will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Memorials may be directed to the Pigg family for later designation