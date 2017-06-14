Sioux City, Iowa – Kendall Knud Smith, 85, Sioux City, Iowa, died June 9, 2017, at Sunrise Retirement Community, Sioux City.

Visitation and a prayer service were Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, Sioux City.

Funeral services were June 13, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Sioux City, with Rev. Jay Denne officiating.

Burial was at the Obert Cemetery, Obert.

Born to Kermit Sr. and Violet Smith in Obert, Kendall was raised in Obert and graduated from Obert High School. He then married Emmalyn Stolpe Seim and lived in Coleridge. They had four children. He then married Carol Thies Day and lived in Atkinson. They had one child. Kendall and Carol moved to Sioux City in 1998, where he lived out his remaining years. Kendall started out farming, but his passion soon turned to servicing farmers with their seed corn needs. He was instrumental in spearheading the sales efforts in the state of Nebraska for Trojan Seed Company, and did the same thing for Keltgen Seed Company, from which he officially retired in 1996. He then lent his sales expertise to Allied Genetics until recent years.

He loved music and Kendall and Carol loved to go dancing. His greatest joy was being around people and, of course, talking about corn. In his younger years, he did some boxing and played baseball for many years. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing in Arizona in the winter months. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He was admired and respected for his warmth and quick wit.

Survivors include beloved wife, Carol, with children, Jolene Herriage (Floyd), Peoria, Ariz.; Janelle Stone (Dennis), Sun City, Ariz.; Julie Baris (Philip), Winnetka, Calif.; Kory Smith (Marjean), Norfolk; and Kelly Smith (Rebecca), Gretna; step children include, Lori Jansen (Todd), Branson, Mo., and Lisa Willhoit (Michael), Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren include, Jill Thiessen, Jay Stone, Lee Benton, Jamie Smith, Kelsey Shoemaker, Anna Smith, Amanda Stout, Melinda Courter, Wade Jansen, Mallory Jansen, Nicole Skinner and Allison Mendoza; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Kermit Smith, Jr. (Donna), Ft. Dodge, Iowa; nieces, Lynnsay Alt and Allyson Thompson; and many friends, too numerous to count and a beloved cat, Smokey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit Sr. and Violet Smith, and grandparents, Andrew and Christina Smith, along with many family members and friends and beloved family pets, Einstein and Lady.

In lieu of gifts, Kendall would ask that you buy some seed corn, but if not, memorials may be directed to Siouxland Humane Society.