Gayville, S.D. — Keith James Kocmick, 57, Gayville, S.D., died March 11, 2017, at the Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Visitation and a Prayer Service, with a video tribute and time of sharing, were March 14 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton S.D. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be March 15, at 10:30 a.m., at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with Rev. Dani Jo Ninke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.

Pallbearers will be Josh Curry, Nick Curry, Andrew Curry, Todd Zeeb, Jeff Winckler, Jeff Bartz, Harlan Latimer and Mike Giggee.

Keith was born Jan. 29, 1960, at Wagner, S.D., to James Virgil and Ora Lee (Sell) Kocmick. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church, Parkston, S.D. He grew up in Parkston and graduated from Parkston High School in 1978. He attended Black Hills State College, Spearfish, S.D., for two years and then went to Nevada where he worked in construction. Keith married Nancy Rathgeber June 29, 2004, in Yankton. For the past 25 years he worked as a welder and then supervisor for the same company which started as Hawkeye Trailer, then Dakota Trailer and currently Trail King.

He loved spending time with his family. He also loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and playing darts. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Dolphins.

Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy Kocmick, Gayville, S.D.; four sons, Kyle Kocmick and his girlfriend, Sarah Ekeren, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kris, KJ and Levi Kocmick, his parents, Virg and Ora Kocmick, Tyndall, S.D.; a brother, Ken and Francine Kocmick, St. Paul, Minn.; his mother-in-law, Delores Rathgeber, Coleridge; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, LaVon and Ed Humpal, Tyndall, S.D.; Eugene Rathgeber, Tyndall, S.D.; Janet and Dennis Miller, Norfolk; Karen and Donnie Schulz, Coleridge; and JoAnn Rathgeber, Coleridge; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Kocmick; his father-in-law, Melvin Rathgeber; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Rathgeber and Donald Rathgeber.