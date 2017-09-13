Bloomfield — Kathy Pinkelman, 68, Bloomfield, died peacefully at her home Sept. 8, 2017, surrounded by family following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation and a Wake service were Sunday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Bloomfield.

Mass of Christian Burial was Sept. 11 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Tim Podraza as Celebrant, and burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Bloomfield, was in charge of arrangements.

Kathy Pinkelman, daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Schroeder, was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Fordyce. She graduated from Crofton High School in 1967. Kathy married Keith Pinkelman July 19, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee. They moved to their family farm in Bloomfield, in 1970. There they milked cows for 29 years, farmed and raised a family. Five children were born to them: twins, Debbie and Denise, and Chad, Todd and Troy.

Kathy was an active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Bloomfield. Her favorite pastimes included painting, cleaning, singing and spending time with family. She loved cheering on the Steelers, Yankees and Huskers. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she found great joy in watching them grow.

She is survived by her husband, Keith “Keeter” Pinkelman; her children, Debbie (Jeff) Abbenhaus, Bloomfield; Denise (Joe) Heese, Earling, Iowa; Chad (Karen) Pinkelman, Strombsburg; Todd (Tiffany) Pinkelman, Norfolk; and Troy (Lauren) Pinkelman, Bloomfield; 16 grandchildren, Kristen and Cody Allen, Kasi and Madison Abbenhaus, Jordan, Brett and Taylor Heese, Bailey, Alex, Preston and Ellasyn Pinkelman, Ty and Tate Pinkelman, and Cole, Reed and Drew Pinkelman; siblings, Marjorie Kathol, Hartington; Henrietta Sudbeck, Bow Valley; James (Renae) Schroeder, Yankton, S.D.; Bernadette (Ed) Lange, Hartington; Alice Klug, St. Helena; Leander (Cheryl) Schroeder, St. Helena; Dorothy (Arlynn) Schmidt, Elk Point, S.D.; Daniel (Joan) Schroeder, Crofton; Allen (Cindy) Schroeder, Fordyce; David (Sally) Schroeder, Irene, S.D.; Sandy Schmidt, Dakota City; Lorraine Pinkelman, Coleridge; Brice (Lori) Pinkelman, Wynot; and Brian Pinkelman, Canistota, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth; brothers, Joseph and Charles Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Urban Kathol, Jerry Klug, Bud Sudbeck, Keevin Pinkelman, Vernon Schmidt, and other loved ones.