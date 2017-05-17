YANKTON, S.D. — Kasey Lea Hansen, 31, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Coleridge, died May 14, 2017, at the Rochester Mayo Health Systems, Rochester, Minn., due to heart complications.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., May 17, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge. Visitation will continue Friday one hour prior to services.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., May 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Russell Lambert officiating.

Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers will be Chris Kerr, Jon Morgan, Tyler Specht, Michael Waid, Matthew Waid, Peter Hansen, Frank Hefner, Justin Davis, Jacob Davis and Alex Davis.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.

Kasey Lea Hansen was born Dec. 27, 1985, in Yankton, S.D., to David Earl and Karla Kay (Hefner) Hansen. She grew up in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 2004. She then graduated from the University of South Dakota-Vermillion, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She worked at the Human Services Center, Yankton, S.D., since graduating from college.

Kasey was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was confirmed there in 2001. She was a member of Phi Beta Phi sorority at USD. Kasey was a huge Nebraska Cornhusker football fan, Pittsburg Steelers fan, and played Fantasy NFL Football. She played softball in the summer and was always a very selfless, generous person to everyone. She was always willing to help someone. Kasey enjoyed her dog, Lucy.

Survivors are her parents, David and Karla Hansen, Hartington; brother, Bryce Hansen, Burlington, Vt.; sister, Dana Hansen, Vermillion, S.D.; paternal grandmother, Marilyn (Claire) Hansen, Hartington; maternal grandmother, Janice Hefner, Coleridge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kasey was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Dallas Hansen; maternal grandfather, Franklin Hefner; and three infant cousins.