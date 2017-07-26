Columbus — Karen Rae Sullivan, 79, Columbus, died July 17, 2017, at her home in Columbus.

Visitation was July 20 at McKown Funeral Home, Columbus.

Funeral services were July 20 at McKown Funeral Home, Columbus, with interment at All Saints Cemetery, Columbus.

Karen Rae Sullivan was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Hartington, to Walter and Alice (McMann) Steffen. She graduated from Hartington and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Karen married Donald Sullivan May 28, 1966, in Columbus.

She worked at Vishay-Dales from 1959-1998.

She was an animal lover and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Shirley Coulter, Columbus; niece, Deb Sparks, Pratt, Kan.; nephews: Terry Sparks, Shoshonie, Wyo,; Shawn Steffen, Cheyenne, Wyo.; Jim (Cindy) Coulter, Columbus; and Ed Coulter, Columbus; and nieces, Tamara (Pat) Brewington, Columbus; Deb (Mark) Wilsey, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Lisa (Dave) McElhose, Columbus.

She was preceded in death by, father, Walter Steffen; mother, Alice Steffen; husband, Donald Sullivan; sister, Marlene Sparks; brother, Walter Steffen; nephew, Steve Sparks; and niece, DeLee Steffen.

Memorials may be directed to the Paws and Claws Adoption Agency.