Hartington — Julie Marilyn Kastrup, 73, Hartington, died Aug. 1, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation was be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington. Visitation was at 9:30 a.m., Friday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial of her cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, at a later date.

Pallbearers will be Katherine Kastrup, Elizabeth Kastrup, Kent Hoffart, Steve Steffen, Bennett Steffen and Greg Johnson.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with the arrangements.

Julie was born May 3, 1944, at Orchard, to Alphonse William and Julia Cora (Sukup) Riibe. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington High School in 1962. Julie married Robert Kastrup Jan. 2, 1964, in Hartington. They made their home in Hartington, where Julie worked in the insurance industry. She owned the Hartington Insurance Agency from 1994, until she retired in 2013.

Julie was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Guild and Christian Mothers. She loved her cat “Tallie” and enjoyed playing bridge at the Hartington Senior Citizen Center. Julie had a real zest for life and always had a positive attitude and a smile in spite of her illness. She loved being with her friends and family, especially when they planned trips together.

Julie is survived by her son Thomas (Stephanie) Kastrup, Omaha; a daughter, Tera M. Kastrup, Hartington; two granddaughters, Katherine and Elizabeth Kastrup; a sister, Jean (Jerry) Hoffart, Hartington; a brother, Jerry (Jody) Riibe, Muscatine, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, April 7, 2013, at the age of 69; parents-in-law, Karen and Edmund Kastrup; many brothers and sisters-in-law, and a niece, Kristen Johnson.