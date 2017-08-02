GREYBULL, Wyo. — Joseph Irvin Donner, 59, Greybull, Wyo., died July 25, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Tuesday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with Rev. Timothy Podroza officiating.

Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Crofton.

Pallbearers will be Ed Stratman, Brandon Kage, Anthony Gana, Curtis Adkins, Dan Berendsen, Doug Steffen and Duane Suing.

Joe was born Nov. 19, 1957, at Yankton, S.D., to Raymond George and Mercedes Mary (Arens) Donner. He grew up on the family farm near Crofton, graduating from Crofton High School in 1976. He then worked on the family farm until 1992. Joe married Luann Eide in 1979 in Yankton. They later divorced. He moved to Lincoln in the late 1990’s where he owned and operated JID Construction. Joe married Brenda Kage in 1999 and they later divorced. In 2008, he moved to Gig Harbor, Wash., where he worked for K Designs selling windows and siding. Joe moved to Centennial, Wyo., in 2012 and then to Greybull, in 2014, where he operated heavy equipment and did custom woodworking.

Joe enjoyed working outdoors as a farmer and enjoyed working with his hands as a carpenter. He liked to go 4-wheeling, camping, hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his family. His passion was traveling and Joe enjoyed traveling through Europe with two of his children.

Joe was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greybull.

Joe is survived by his three children, Erica Rice (Luke), Rock Rapids, Iowa; Jason Donner, Lincoln; Bailey Donner, Crete; four siblings, Dennis Donner (Carolyn), Lincoln; LaVerta Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Janice Stratman (Ed). Cody, Wyo.; and Charleen Buschkamp (Keith), Crofton; and a sister-in-law, Linda Donner, Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Melvin Donner.