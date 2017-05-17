CROFTON — Joseph Anthony Pinkelman, 60, Crofton, died May 13, 2017, in a motorcycle accident on Highway 81, north of Yankton, S.D.

Visitation and Vigil Service were May 16 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church

Mass of Christian Burial will be May 17, at 10:30 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with Rev. Timothy Podraza officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Crofton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jan Walter, Joe and Cindy Kollars, Raleigh Kollars, Vernon Hesse, Archie McShannon and Dan Berendsen.

Active Pallbearers will be his nephews, Matthew Thoene, Glen Thoene, Wesley Thoene, Wade Thoene, Hal Thoene, Todd Brennan, Michael Paden, Joe Fouts and Ryan Swick.

Joe was born Sept. 25, 1956, in Yankton, to Fredelin Jacob “Fritz” and Irene Margaret (Schieffer) Pinkelman. Growing up, he lived in the Wynot area, where he attended East Catholic Elementary School and Cedar Catholic High School for one year until they moved to Crofton. Joe graduated from Crofton High School in 1974. He laid block for Dennis Schieffer; worked for Steffen Service, Crofton; worked for Prince Hydraulics, Hartington; and currently was working at Manitou Americas, Yankton.

Joe was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, was a life member of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education, and the Crofton Lakeview Golf Association.

He enjoyed Nebraska Cornhusker football and loved to ride his Harley.

Joe is survived by five brothers and sisters, Rosetta Hopler, Rockaway, N.J.; Carla and Marvin Swick, Ponca; Galen Pinkelman, Wausa; Mary Pinklelman, Denver, Colo.; Laureen and Robert Thoene, Hartington; Jessie Fokken, Crofton; Adam and Amanda Walter and their children, Paris and Olivia, Fordyce; and Jeffrey Walter, Crofton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Loren Pinkelman; an infant sister, Karen Pinkelman; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Hopler.