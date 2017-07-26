YANKTON, S.D. — Jordan Lee Rossiter, 16, Yankton, S.D., died as the result of a car accident July 17, 2017.

Visitation was July 20 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Funeral services were July 21 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Burial was in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.

Pallbearers were Shawn Stiles, Austin Hysell, Darrien Hysell, Mike Breece, Trey Rossiter and Troy Breeman.

Honorary pallbearers were Emmett Rossiter, Anthony Rossiter, Greyson Rossiter and Jystice Rossiter.

Jordan Lee Rossiter was born Dec. 28, 2000, in Yankton, to Trey and Kasandra (Roxberg) Rossiter. He grew up in Yankton and attended Lincoln Elementary and Yankton Middle School. He moved to Mitchell, S.D., and was attending Mitchell High School. He recently moved back to Yankton and was working at Wendy’s, Yankton.

Jordan was a proud Ravenclaw and loved all things magical. He loved music, reading and anything to do with science or computers. Jordan was a wonderful soul who loved everyone and would help anyone. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” – Albus Dumbledore.

Survivors include his parents, Trey and Kasandra Rossiter; three brothers, Emmett, Anthony and Greyson Rossiter; one sister, Jystice Rossiter; grandparents, Debra Williams, and V.E. and Joyce Rossiter; great-grandmother, Lois Beverlin; aunt, Allison Havrilek, and many friends including his lifelong best friend, Mathew Shepard, currently living in Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Gene Beverlin.