St. Helena — Jonnie J. Gallagher, 70, St. Helena, died with his family by his side Oct. 19, 2017, at his residence under hospice care.

Visitations with his family present will be Oct. 27, from noon until the time of service, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Oct. 27, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, S.D., is assisting with the service details.

Jonnie was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Louis and Hilda (Levine) Gallagher. He had two brothers and one sister. When he was 13 years old, he met the love of his life, Margy Ann Baker and they were married Dec. 31, 1965. Jon was a Sargent in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He worked for IPS, later known as Mid American Energy for 34 years. Jon and Margy had four children. In his younger years, he spent a lot of time traveling with his wife and kids and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was very active until he became paralyzed and fishing was his passion. Just recently he was able to attend Sturgis for the 77th rally and had the time of his life. Although Jon will be missed dearly, his legacy will live through all of us. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died defending it!

Jon is survived by his wife, Margy Gallagher, St. Helena; sons, Jon C. (Margie) Gallagher, Arlington, S.D., and Mark J. (Jessica), Giddes, S.D.; daughters, Kandi J. Gallagher and Ginger J. (Rick) Remington, St. Helena; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and brother, Robert Gallagher, Missouri.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Seibold; brother, Charlee “Ed” Gallagher.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Margy Gallagher, 1007 St. Helena Street, St. Helena, NE 68774.

The family also requests casual attire at the service.