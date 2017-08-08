Crofton — John Henry Poppe, 83, Crofton, died Aug. 2, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society, Bloomfield.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Friday at the church, and resumed Saturday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 5 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with Rev. Timothy Podroza officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Crofton, at a later date.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Kasi Haberman, Jamie Bauch, Tyler Steffen, Rebecca Steffen, Josh Poppe, Dustin Poppe, Joey Poppe, Nick Poppe, Rob Poppe, Ryan Poppe, Zak Poppe, Neil Poppe, Jay Poppe, Gina Fombelle, Danny Koletzky and Dusty Koletzky.

John was born June 5, 1934, on the family farm west of Crofton to George and Emma (Einneman) Poppe. He farmed with his dad, brother, Raymond and Uncle Carl in his early years. John married Beatrice Foxhoven June 8, 1955, in Constance. In 1960, they bought their farm west of Crofton. They moved into Crofton in 1994, but John stayed active on the farm all of his life, as farming was his passion.

John was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, and enjoyed playing cards.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beatrice Poppe, Crofton; five children, Gary and Karen Poppe, Crofton; Barb and Todd Steffen, Crofton; Dave Poppe and Kellie Koletzky, Yankton, S.D.; Ken Poppe, Crofton; Ron and Peggy Poppe, Crofton; 16 grandchildren; and two brothers, Ewald and Shirley Poppe, Crofton, and Raymond and JoAnn Poppe, Crofton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jesse Poppe.