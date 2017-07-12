Osmond — John G. Aschoff, 82, Osmond, died July 1, 2017, at Osmond.

Visitation and a rosary were July 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Osmond.

Services were July 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Revs. Roger Schmit and Stanley Schmit officiated, with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites were by American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838, Osmond and Sons Of The American Legion in Osmond.

Casketbearers were his sons, James Aschoff, John Aschoff, Jeff Aschoff, Jerel Aschoff, Jason Aschoff and Joe Aschoff.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

Born May 1, 1935, in Randolph, John was the son of Joseph and Lucy (Schlichting) Aschoff. He graduated from St. Francis High School, Randolph, in 1953. He served in Korea from 1957-1959. He married Rita Schmit June 2, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Osmond. The couple lived in the Sholes area and farmed. The family moved to the Osmond area in 1965 and farmed. John and Rita moved to town in June 1997.

John enjoyed being with his grandchildren and family, bowling and playing cards.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Osmond; the Catholic Order Of Foresters; held various church offices; and was a past member of the Osmond school board, V.F.W. and the American Legion, Osmond.

Survivors include spouse, Rita Aschoff, as well as their kids, Jackie (Dan) Haselhorst, Randolph; Jane (Paul) Bilau, Lincoln; James (Tonda) Aschoff, Plainview; John (Jodi) Aschoff, Osmond; Jefferey (Maelyn) Aschoff, Stanton; Jerel Aschoff, Osmond; Julie (Philip) Labadie, Plattsmouth; Jason (LaVail) Aschoff, Osmond; Janelle (Troy) Habernan, Emerson; Joseph (Angie) Aschoff, Osmond; and Jennifer (Justin) Williams, Lincoln; 36 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; a sister, Irene (Gary) Payton, Fairbanks, Iowa; a sister, Alfreda Moser, Randolph; a sister, Lucelle (Cornelius) Schmit, Fremont; a brother, Eugene Aschoff, LaVerne, Calif.; and a sister, Marie Korth, Randolph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucy Aschoff; a grandaughter, Kelly Jo Haselhorst Swanson; a step grandson, Joshua Hoile; and brothers-in-law, Floyd Moser and Harold Korth Jr.