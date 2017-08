Laurel — John C. Frerichs, 78, Laurel, died June 18, 2017, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Aug. 4, with a Prayer service at 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, Laurel.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5, at United Methodist Church, Laurel.

Interment, with Military Rites, will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel