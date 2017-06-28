Laurel — John C. Frerichs, 78, Laurel, died June 18, 2017 at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

John Carl Frerichs was born March 15, 1939, at Sioux City, Iowa, to Irvin and Ella (Kovarna) Frerichs. He graduated from Allen Consolidated High School. John received his Army Basic Training at Fort Polk, La., and was a member of the Wayne Army National Guard. John married Marilyn Johnson. They made their home in Laurel where John worked at McCorkindale Implement, Laurel, as a John Deere mechanic for 38 years. He also had worked at Scott Horn Construction, Cherokee, Iowa; Red Carr Implement; Dixon County maintainer operator; and Dixon County Feed Yard. “Big John” was a gentle giant. He loved being a John Deere mechanic and helping the farmers. He was very proud of his family and dearly loved his wife. He spent many hours each Christmas staying up through the night to put together all the toys “Santa” brought, so his children would be happy and excited when they woke up Christmas morning. He was a hard-working man, with a kind heart.

John’s hobbies that he loved, were to till gardens, plant and care for his garden along with his wife, and to plant trees around his house.

John is survived by his step children, Renee (Curt) Saunders, Laurel; Sharon (Bob) Pederson, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Debbie Dietrich, Palmer, Alaska; Mike (Kim Jensen) Dietrich, Tea, S.D.; siblings, Darrell Frerichs, Robert (Nancy) Frerichs, Carlene Frerichs, and MaryAnn Frerichs all of Allen; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn, in 2009; step son, David Dietrich, in 2016; and spouse, Bonnie Dietrich.

