KEARNEY — Jerry L. Crawford, 78, Kearney, died Sept. 2, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s.

Visitation was Sept. 6 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, Kearney.

Funeral services were Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. The Rev. Dean Pofahl officiated.

Following services Mr. Crawford was cremated. Inurnment of ashes were Friday at Kearney Cemetery.

Jerry Lee Crawford was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Red Cloud, to Charles and Verna (Pate) Crawford. He grew up in Red Cloud and graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1957. Following graduation, he moved to Colorado where he worked for a farmer. He entered the United States Army in 1959, and served as Military Police until his honorable discharge in 1962. Following his discharge, he worked for the Kreutz farm in Giltner. Jerry married Mary Cash March 16, 1963. The couple made their home in Shelton, where he served as the chief of police from 1964-1967. From 1967-1975, he served as the Buffalo County Sheriff Chief Deputy. He was an investigator for the Buffalo County Attorney Office from 1975 until his retirement from law enforcement in 1987. He later managed Westside Gas Station and worked for T&F Sand and Gravel, Coleman’s and L&S Industries.

Jerry enjoyed team roping, playing golf and traveling. One of his fondest memories was playing football and being in Business Law class with all the girls. Whenever someone needed a ride, to anywhere, Jerry was always available to be their driver. He always looked forward to his coffee with his friends at Bob’s Superstore and later Thirsty’s. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, Kearney; his children, Cynthia Peterson and husband, Dan, McCook; Troy Crawford and wife, Patty, Kearney; Tracy Hixon and special friend, Brian Nielson, McCook; Shelley Crawford and husband, Doug Hartner, Randolph; and Marci Day and husband, Jess, Amherst; 25 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin Crawford and wife, Jeneane, Minden, and Jim Crawford and wife, Eva, Mullen; three sisters, Marge Hardy, Seneca; Sharon Pritts, Kearney; and Keron Bailey, Guide Rock; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jerrlyn LeSueur; a grandson, Justin Peterson; and a sister, Patricia Higby.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Tackles Cancer.