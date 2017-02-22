RED WING, Minn. — Jeanette Frances Leise, 82, Red Wing, Minn. died Feb. 15, 2017, surrounded by her family, at Deer Crest.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., March 10, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing, and at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m., March 11, 2017, at the Church of St. Joseph.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Jeanette was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Hartington, to Albert and Frances (Wuebben) Arens. She graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School. After high school, she worked for law firms in Hartington, Denver, Colo., and Omaha. She married Eugene Leise Nov. 25, 1961, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, and with whom she recently celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary. They lived in Omaha until 1963, when they moved to Owatonna. In 1966, they moved to Pennsylvania, and to Red Wing in January 1977.

She worked at Goodhue County National Bank and in the Goodhue County treasurer’s office.

She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Red Wing Golf Club. For many years she served as an election judge and was on the board at IRC.

She enjoyed new adventures and traveling with Gene to many different places throughout the world. Jean was gifted with a great sense of humor, which will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Gene; five children, Ann (Steve) Fonfara, Carmel, Ind.; Philip (Heidi) Leise, Charlotte, N.C.; Carla (Brett) Carver, Deephaven, Minn.; James (Michelle) Leise, Red Wing, Minn.; and Joe (Jody) Leise, Red Wing, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, Christi, Matthew and Katherine Fonfara; Noah and Julia Leise; Brooks and Siena Carver; Elise, Jonah and Reyana Leise; and Jackson and Jedrek Leise; two brothers, Jerry Arens, Hartington, and Bob Arens, Sequim, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Virginia, Carol, Rosemarie, Gladys and Roger.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.