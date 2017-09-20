Norfolk — Jane M. Zechmann, 65, Norfolk died Sept. 14, 2017, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Visitation was Sept. 17 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Funeral services were Sept. 18 at Northern Heights Baptist Church, Norfolk, with Pastor Matt Gilmore and Pastor Ed Felgate officiating.

Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Casket bearers were Blake Erwin, Heath Erwin, Jared Kvols, Tyler Kvols, Greg Kvols and Kyle Macklin.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk was in charge of the arrangements.

Jane was born April 13, 1952, at Laurel, to Morris and Bonnie (Brueggman) Kvols. Jane attended grade school in Laurel, then graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. She married William “Bill” Zechmann June 25, 1977, at the Logan Center United Methodist Church, rural Laurel. After high school, Jane moved to Lincoln where she worked at the Bankers Life Insurance Company.

After marriage, Jane and Bill moved to Norfolk in 1978, where she continued working for the Bankers Life Insurance Company in Norfolk. Jane then later worked as a bookkeeper for her and Bill’s different companies in Northeast Nebraska. Jane also worked for Awanas at her church. Throughout the next 10 years, Jane and Bill lived in various parts in Northeast Nebraska. They moved back to Norfolk in 1995.

Jane and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the 50 states with her family.

Jane was an avid Nebraska football fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church, Norfolk.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Zechmann, Norfolk; son, Lance (Stephanie) Zechmann, Gretna; daughter, Erica Zechmann, Norfolk; daughter, Nicole (Matthew) Robinson, Omaha; son, Bryce Zechmann, Norfolk; five grandchildren, Tatum, Janiza, Will, Jaxson and Mazy; sisters, Judy (Dick) Schmitz, Bourbonnais, Ill.; Janet (Darrell) Macklin, Laurel; and June Erwin, Dixon; and brothers, Rod (Susan) Kvols, Laurel, and Roger (Linda) Kvols, Laurel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Bonnie Kvols, and brother-in-law, Tom Erwin.