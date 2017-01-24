HARTINGTON — James Ray Tuttle, 67, Hartington, died Jan. 18, 2017, at his shop, Tuttle Motor, north of Hartington.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Sunday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and continued Monday at the church one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 23 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Doug Whipple, Ron Heikes, Mark Arndt, Brent Schrempp, Mike Vettel and Randy Hegge.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

James Ray Tuttle was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Hartington, to Robert Lee and Agnes Irene (Roberts) Tuttle. Jim lived in Hartington until he was 5 years old, when his parents moved to Illinois for seven years. Jim moved to Sioux City, Iowa, when he was in the sixth grade and then moved to Hartington in the summer of 1965, when he was a sophomore. Jim graduated from Hartington High School in 1968. He attended Universal Trade School in Omaha and then came back to work with his dad at Tuttle Motor. When Jim’s father, Robert, died in 1989, he became the owner of Tuttle Motor. His shop was north of Hartington on Hwy. 57.

Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a member of Perpetual Adoration for many years.

Jim loved his family and enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife Janice, Hartington; two children, son, Shannon, and wife, Angela Tuttle, Lincoln, and daughter, Angela, and husband, Chris Haffner, Yankton, S.D.; five grandchildren, Jesse Hinkel, Payton Tuttle, Zachary Tuttle, Cade Haffner and Axl Haffner; two great-grandchildren, Jonny Hinkel and Jameson Gothier; sister, Sharon Larsen, Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Todd, July 31, 1992, at the age of 17.